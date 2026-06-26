1 Hare Court secures top rankings

1 Hare Court has celebrated the remarkable achievement of having 13 of its barristers recognised as ‘Top Recommended 2026’ in the prestigious Spear's 500 directory, specifically within the ‘Family Law Barristers’ category. This accolade is a testament to the rigorous research, interview, and nomination processes that evaluate practitioners serving high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The significance of this recognition solidifies 1 Hare Court's reputation as a leading family law set that excels in the complex realm of financial remedy and family law disputes.

The Spear’s 500 directory is highly regarded as one of the definitive guides for advisers catering to HNW clients on a global scale, highlighting excellence in legal, financial, and private client disciplines. Its ‘Family Law Barristers’ index showcases practitioners who provide exceptional support to clients manoeuvring through divorce, separation, intricate asset structures, and sensitive child custody arrangements. This year’s rankings illuminate how essential it is for leading family barristers to meld legal expertise with an acute understanding of the financial and personal considerations inherent in high-value cases, which often include international issues, business assets, trusts, and evolving dispute resolution strategies.

The notable barristers ranked in the directory include Nicholas Yates KC, Nichola Gray KC, Deborah Bangay KC, Richard Todd KC, Tim Bishop KC, Justin Warshaw KC, Simon Webster KC, Rebecca Carew Pole KC, Richard Sear KC, Nicholas Wilkinson KC, Peter Mitchell KC, Rachel Spicer, and Jude Allen. This latest batch of accolades adds to a string of successes for 1 Hare Court throughout the legal directories and further reinforces the chambers’ esteemed standing in matrimonial advice and representation.

Joint Head of Chambers Nicholas Yates KC expressed his pride in the recognition, stating, “We are thrilled to see so many members listed by Spear’s 500, four more than last year, which reflects the renowned expertise, dedication and client service our barristers provide across the full spectrum of high-profile family law matters with a focus on financial remedies. To have 13 members acknowledged in this way is a tremendous achievement and positions 1 Hare Court at the forefront of the profession.” The combined efforts of the recognised barristers undoubtedly contribute to 1 Hare Court's esteemed position in the highly competitive field of family law.