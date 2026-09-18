Back to school: navigating co-parenting disputes
By Allana Bennison, Abigail Clements-Bewley and Emily Otvos
The start of the school year can bring fresh challenges for separated parents, from child arrangements and school costs to unauthorised absences and penalty notices
Back-to-school can be stressful for children and parents alike. While children may feel nervous about new teachers, classes and friends, many parents face anxieties around child arrangements and school-associated costs. For separated parents, the need to co-parent, sometimes with a difficult ex-partner, can intensify these worries.
Mediate UK’s annual Back-to-School Co-Parenting Report for 2026/27 identifies common back-to-school challenges and offers practical solutions for parents, including resources that any professional working with parents should consider adding to their toolkit.
So, what can we, as family practitioners, learn from the report, and how can we apply it to the advice we offer to separated parents?
Common Disputes
It will come as no surprise to many family practitioners that the most common disputes between separated parents are:
- Term-time arrangements and handovers (41%)
- School pick-ups, drop-offs and travel logistics (25%)
- School costs, including uniform and equipment (23%)
- After-school clubs and wraparound care (15%)
- Homework routines and communication between homes (13%)
Some clients may initially present with what they perceive to be the key issue in their case, but further exploration often reveals a considerably broader dispute. Others may seek advice on every possible future scenario, irrespective of how likely those scenarios are to occur. Being aware of the most common disputes can assist during initial client meetings to streamline the process of taking instructions and managing expectations.
Changes in Education
It is helpful for all practitioners to be alert to changes affecting schools in order to provide holistic and practical advice to clients which is rooted in their day-to-day experiences.
Chapter 3 of the Report sets out three key changes for 2026/27:
- From 1 September 2026, state-funded schools in England must limit the number of compulsory branded items of uniform and PE kit to three or fewer (or four, if one is a tie).
- Where a primary school takes part in the government's free breakfast club programme, it must offer a free 30-minute club immediately before the school day, open to all pupils.
- Penalty notices for unauthorised absence in England are issued per parent, per child. If one parent takes the children away in term-time without authorisation, the local authority can fine both parents, regardless of whether the other parent agreed to the trip.
The first two changes will be welcomed by many parents. Branded school uniforms and wraparound care can quickly add up. When parents are separated, determining who should meet which costs can be a significant source of conflict.