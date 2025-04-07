Zaza Okuashvili faces challenges in court

In the recent case of Zaza Okuashvili and others v Bidzina Ivanishvili and others, complexities emerged within the High Court of England and Wales as they considered two claims initiated by Zaza Okuashvili, a former Georgian national now residing in London. Defendants include Bidzina Ivanishvili, the former Prime Minister of Georgia. The case probes intricate questions surrounding jurisdiction, legal validity, and claims formulated under both English and Georgian law.

The background of the case reveals two significant claims, referred to sequentially as Claim 1 (BL-2022-000657) and Claim 2 (BL-2023-000303). Claim 1 involves allegations that Ivanishvili and others extorted around $1.79 million from Okuashvili's Georgian businesses. Conversely, Claim 2 deals with alleged infringement of a Georgian patent held by Okuashvili's company, alongside what the claimants describe as an attempt to coerce an unfavourable merger.

These claims carry considerable implications, particularly given the political climate in Georgia which makes it difficult for Okuashvili to seek justice within his home country, a situation compounded by his assertions regarding Ivanishvili's influential position. This circumstance raises pressing questions about whether the English courts are a suitable venue to resolve these matters.

A significant aspect of the proceedings has centred on challenges to the English court's jurisdiction from the defendants. They contended that the claims were time-barred under Georgian law and should not proceed in this jurisdiction. Each defendant has presented various grounds for objection. The court therefore had to carefully consider pivotal issues such as whether it should accept jurisdiction, whether the claims indicated serious issues to be tried, and if England was indeed the appropriate forum.

In examining Claim 1, the court encountered a historical context in which Okuashvili claims that Ivanishvili extorted him under threats. The claimants argue breaches of contract and fiduciary duty by the defendants, along with tortious claims of intimidation and conspiracy. Meanwhile, Claim 2 explores the intricacies associated with patented rights in Georgia, where the claimants assert that unlawful production and sale of cigarettes by third parties emerged from coercive tactics employed by the defendants.

During the proceedings, the High Court acknowledged that, while certain claims presented serious issues—particularly those against Mr. Kipiani—various tort claims based on Georgian law appeared to be time-barred. The court expressed concern over prior omissions in disclosure from the claimants, which cast doubt on the credibility and seriousness of the allegations.

Consequently, the judge deduced that the breach of contract claims against Kipiani warranted a hearing, whereas the related tort claims failed due to the expiration of applicable time frames stipulated under Georgian law. The court ultimately concluded that the claimants did not sufficiently demonstrate a rationale for continuing proceedings within the English jurisdiction, given the predominance of findings aligning the tortious aspects with Georgia.

This judgement illustrates the complexities present in cross-border litigation, especially where political considerations and varying legal frameworks intersect. It highlights the imperative for claimants to furnish comprehensive and candid disclosures to the court. As the situation stands, the case raises questions regarding the appropriateness of English courts as venues for resolving international civil disputes, presenting precedents for navigating future jurisdictional challenges. The outcomes of this case are likely to influence the landscape for similar claims within the domain of international law and jurisdictional considerations.