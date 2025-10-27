A significant hearing is approaching at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, South Africa, regarding a class action lawsuit from Kabwe, Zambia. This legal battle, involving 140,000 women and children, centres on allegations of lead poisoning linked to the operations of a former Anglo American mine. Scheduled for 3 and 4 November 2025, the appeal aims to challenge a prior ruling that dismissed the certification of the class action.

The lawsuit is directed at Anglo American South Africa (AASA), a subsidiary of the global mining company Anglo American Plc, based in London. Historical context reveals that the Kabwe mine operated from 1925 until 1974, reportedly causing severe health issues within local populations. Evidence suggests that lead poisoning has impacted generations, with historical documents indicating that even in the early 1970s, reports mentioned child fatalities due to lead poisoning and alarming levels of lead detected in the blood of local children. Compounding this issue is notable environmental contamination surrounding the mine site.

Experts representing the claimants have presented findings indicating that it was understood from the 1950s that lead, if not remediated, would persist in the environment indefinitely, posing ongoing health risks for future generations. They assert that it should have been apparent to Anglo American that the consequences of lead poisoning were dire. In response, Anglo American contends that its operations complied with the standards of the time and that the potential risks to future generations were unforeseeable. Furthermore, AASA claims it was not the mine's owner or operator, describing its role as a small investor. However, the claimants argue that such a distinction is legally irrelevant in this context.

With the case being pursued in South Africa, claimants underscore the necessity of a class action framework to ensure their access to justice, noting that such mechanisms are lacking in Zambia. Following the rejection of their class certification application in December 2023, the Johannesburg High Court allowed an appeal in April 2024, leading to the scheduled hearing in November 2025. A successful appeal would allow these claimants to advance with their class action against AASA, marking a significant step in their fight for accountability. Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys, based in South Africa, are representing the Kabwe claimants, with the UK firm Leigh Day providing consultancy support.