Youth Justice Statistics: let’s build on this momentum

Keith Fraser

Every year, we reach a pivotal moment in the youth justice calendar: the publication of our annual statistics.

These figures are not just numbers on a page—they are essential tools that help us understand the landscape of youth justice in England and Wales. They inform our priorities, support our advice to government ministers, and shape the support provided to children in the system.

Fewer first-time entrants and reduced knife offences

One of the most encouraging trends is the continued fall in the number of children entering the youth justice system for the first time—a 3% drop to a record low. Early intervention remains key, and all agencies hold a responsibility to prevent children from offending.

The number of stop and searches has also fallen by 4%, though over three-quarters result in No Further Action. Trust in policing and public services remains a concern, particularly among Black and minority communities. Many forces are adopting a Child First approach, but work remains to be done.

A reassuring statistic is the 6% drop in proven knife or offensive weapon offences committed by children, marking the sixth consecutive year of decline. Addressing root causes such as poverty, trauma, and fear remains critical.

The number of children in custody has also fallen 3%, reaching another record low. The secure school model, which opened last year, places education and healthcare at the heart of its approach to reduce reoffending.

Emerging challenges

Despite fewer children in custody, the number of 18-year-olds in these establishments has more than doubled due to capacity pressures in the adult estate. This heightens the need for reform in the adult criminal justice system.

Another concern is the increasing time taken to process cases in the court system, now averaging 225 days. Delays place a huge strain on children, families, and victims, preventing timely access to support. Youth courts should be given greater powers, and technological advancements could streamline processes.

Persistent issues

Alarmingly, nearly three-quarters of children on custodial remand do not go on to receive custodial sentences. This exposes them to unnecessary trauma and increases the likelihood of reoffending.

The proven reoffending rate for children has increased, suggesting that those remaining in the system require higher levels of support. This will be a focus in the coming weeks.

Encouragingly, Black children have seen the biggest decrease in stop and search and first-time entrants. The proportion of Black children in custody is at its lowest since 2017, and reoffending rates have decreased. However, the proportion of children with Mixed ethnicity in custody has doubled over the past decade, necessitating urgent investigation and action.

Let’s build on this momentum

I want to express my gratitude to everyone in the youth justice sector for their dedication. These statistics show that positive change is possible when we collaborate and adopt evidence-based approaches.

There is still much to do. Let’s continue to push for a youth justice system that recognises the potential in every child and supports them on their journey toward a brighter future. By working together, we can ensure better outcomes for children, victims, and communities.