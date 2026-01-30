The Youth Justice Board for England and Wales has published its Youth Justice Statistics for 2024 to 2025, revealing a promising decline in children entering the justice system and a record low in instances of custody. The figures illustrate that fewer children than ever are becoming first-time entrants, dropping to just 8,100, which signifies the effectiveness of diversionary and community-based strategies. Furthermore, the average number of children in custody has fallen by 3%, bringing it down to 418, the lowest level recorded.

However, despite these positive trends, serious challenges remain. The experience of the reduced cohort of children who do enter the justice system is marred by an increasingly complex and sluggish process. Key among these issues are record-high court delays, now averaging 230 days from offence to case completion, and the overuse of custodial remand, with alarming statistics revealing that 62% of remanded children do not proceed to custodial sentences. Such practices risk undermining the advancements in keeping young people out of the system, creating a punitive environment that may inadvertently hinder rehabilitation efforts.

The latest data also highlights persistent racial disparities, with Black and Mixed ethnicity children continuing to be over-represented in youth justice outcomes. Although some improvements have been noted, particularly with Black children, the proportion of Mixed ethnicity children in custody has almost doubled over the last decade. As Stephanie Roberts-Bibby, Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Board, emphasised: “This report proves that when we prioritise prevention, it works. Seeing child first-time entrants and custodial numbers at record lows is a testament to the dedication of youth justice workers and their local partners."

However, she cautions against complacency, stating that the long waits for court completion are unacceptable and hinder progress for all involved. “The system must address these delays with urgency," Roberts-Bibby added, highlighting the need for ongoing partnership working to create equitable outcomes. With trends indicating a rise in knife and offensive weapon offences, as well as a surge in proven sexual offences, the path forward requires sustained investment in prevention and targeted support to mitigate future harms while prioritising early intervention to foster safer communities for vulnerable youth.