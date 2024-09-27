Young lawyers participate in Army-led team building

The event took place at the Royal Wessex Yeomanry’s training center in Bournemouth and involved a variety of military-themed activities aimed at fostering problem-solving skills, leadership, and effective teamwork. Participants included trainees and paralegals who took part in tasks that required collaboration and critical thinking under pressure.

Activities ranged from subarctic survival scenarios to a demanding “mission possible” challenge, where teams had to complete 24 command tasks within 45 minutes. These exercises tested both physical abilities and logical reasoning, providing participants with insights into military operations.

Organising and Leading the Event

The day was coordinated by Conor Maher, a Senior Associate Solicitor at Ellis Jones and a commissioned officer in the Army Cadet Force. He expressed the intention behind the event:

“We invited junior team members from different departments to challenge themselves on some elements found in army leadership courses. They gained a better understanding of their strengths, weaknesses, and leadership styles, along with how to approach problem-solving in high-pressure situations.”

Participants Share Their Experiences

Among the attendees were Tayla Baird and Suzi Daver, both trainees at Ellis Jones. Tayla, who works in the Family Law department, described the day as “engaging, motivating, and really good fun,” appreciating the opportunity to bond with colleagues and learn about the army.

Suzi, part of the Dispute Resolution team, highlighted the challenges posed by time-constraint activities, emphasising the intensity of coordinating tasks under pressure. She remarked on the valuable experience of working closely with teammates in a fast-paced environment.

Tamzin Bouzad, who is on a legal placement within the Business Services team, praised the reservists for their exceptional facilitation of team tasks and skill-building exercises, noting the positive atmosphere throughout the day.

Insights from Military Leadership

Major Jake Meyer BEM VR RFGS, Officer Commanding of the Old Sarum-based ‘B Squadron’ of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, expressed pride in the participants’ performance:

“The aim of the day was to develop participants’ teamwork skills in a meaningful way, focusing on leadership and effective followership. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, which we greatly appreciate.”

Ellis Jones’ Commitment to Supporting Armed Forces

Ellis Jones Solicitors employs nearly 200 staff across several locations, including Ringwood and London, and maintains strong connections with the armed forces. The firm is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, which ensures fair treatment for service members and their families.

In August 2024, Ellis Jones was awarded the Gold Award of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) for its supportive initiatives under the Covenant. Lieutenant Colonel Ant Sharman VR, Commanding Officer of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, commended Ellis Jones for its commitment to fostering a supportive environment for employees involved with the armed forces.

“Events like this highlight the supportive relationship between employers and the army, benefiting both the organisation and the individual employees.”

Operation Team Build not only provided junior lawyers at Ellis Jones with an engaging and challenging experience but also underscored the importance of teamwork and leadership skills in both military and civilian contexts. The successful event reflects Ellis Jones’ dedication to employee development and community engagement.