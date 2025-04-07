Yorkshire lawyer gains specialist accreditation recognition

A notable achievement in the legal profession has been made by a Yorkshire solicitor, Jill McCurdy, who has secured the highest accreditation for lawyers handling Health and Welfare cases within the Court of Protection. As a Solicitor Partner at Ramsdens, Jill has become the first member of her firm to join the Law Society’s Mental Capacity Accreditation Scheme as an Accredited Legal Representative (ALR). This specialist Mental Capacity Accreditation allows her to be appointed directly by the courts to represent protected parties and vulnerable clients.

Jill’s role as a Court of Protection Health and Welfare specialist involves representing individuals and family members when the relevant individual is unable to make crucial decisions regarding many aspects of their lives, such as their living arrangements, care, and social interactions. Her responsibilities encompass representing the protected party through the Official Solicitor, supporting family members, and now being able to serve as an ALR.

With a career dedicated to Child Care Law, Jill is also a longstanding member of the Law Society's Children Law Accreditation Scheme, bringing considerable experience in dealing with sensitive and complex issues for a diverse range of clients, particularly children and vulnerable individuals. “Gaining this accreditation is truly a fantastic achievement, not only for myself, but for Ramsdens as well. Now we can go even further for the vulnerable clients, children and families we represent. We want families in Yorkshire to receive the very best service in this specialist area, and will continue to invest in our knowledge base, personnel and experience to achieve this,” Jill stated, highlighting the importance of ongoing development in the services provided by her firm.

As Ramsdens Solicitors continues to grow, the team aims to offer an expanded range of support services while keeping client care as a top priority. For further details regarding Ramsdens Solicitors’ Court of Protection Health and Welfare/Mental Capacity Law services and Child Law services, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the team at 01924 669 518 or via email at children@ramsdens.co.uk.