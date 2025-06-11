This latest appointment significantly bolsters the firm's already recognised expertise in child law and care proceedings, as noted by esteemed legal guides such as The Legal 500. Ramsdens is dedicated to its ongoing expansion in York, aiming to provide comprehensive legal support in sensitive family matters.

Oliver, who qualified as a solicitor in 2021, has established himself in the realm of Child Law, focusing on the representation of vulnerable individuals, including parents, grandparents, and extended family members, in public law proceedings. These situations often arise when local authorities express concerns regarding the welfare of a child. In expressing his excitement about joining Ramsdens, Oliver said, "I am thrilled to be joining Ramsdens. I have admired the firm's work for some time, for the expertise and care that goes into their cases. It is vital for anyone going through such circumstances to be supported, and Ramsdens is always striving to achieve the best outcome while managing every case with care and respect. Being a Legal 500 firm, Ramsdens has an excellent reputation, and I knew most of the Child team from my cases when I worked at my old firm - I was certain this was a strong team I wanted to be a part of."

Joanne Coen, the head of the Child Law team, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Oliver is a perfect fit for Ramsdens and his professional and caring approach to dealing with cases is much welcomed. I have no doubt that Oliver will provide clients with excellent advice and strong court representation.”

Ramsdens Solicitors is not just focused on expanding its team but also on enhancing its physical presence in the York region. Following a move to new premises at Monks Cross last year, the firm remains committed to improving the quality and range of legal services available from its York office. As Ramsdens continues to grow, it aims to maintain high standards while addressing the evolving needs of its clients in the area.