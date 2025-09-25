In her recent blog, Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Board (YJB), Stephanie Roberts-Bibby, highlighted pressing concerns from the Children in Custody 2024–25 report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons. The report reveals that far too many children in custody endure prolonged isolation in their rooms, miss vital educational opportunities, and face environments rife with violence and inadequate behaviour management. Roberts-Bibby stated that the YJB believes “the most effective way to respond is to start with prevention.”

The importance of early intervention cannot be overstated. The evidence corroborates that the sooner we engage with at-risk youth, the higher the likelihood they have of leading positive, law-abiding lives. This emphasis on early intervention forms the basis of the Child First decision-making framework, designed to guide professionals across various sectors, including policing, education, social care, and justice. The framework encourages decision-makers to focus on methods that help mitigate unnecessary criminalisation, thereby supporting a child's development rather than hindering it.

Highlighting the necessity for systemic change, Roberts-Bibby pointed out that more resources need to be directed across government departments and local partners to “steer children away from offending at the earliest possible opportunity.” As part of the YJB’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment, they have also introduced the Child First Self-Assessment Toolkit. This tool, commissioned last year, aims to provide practical guidance on embedding child-first principles within existing services. By enhancing prevention and diversion strategies, agencies can better address children's needs proactively, ultimately reducing vulnerabilities and preventing issues from exacerbating into criminal activity.

As the landscape of youth justice evolves, the YJB's initiatives reflect a pressing need for collaboration across sectors to provide constructive solutions for children at risk, thereby paving the way towards safer, more supportive communities