Richard Semple's extensive background includes advising clients on a range of complex, high-value transactions across the UK and Europe, covering areas like acquisition, restructuring, and distressed debt investing. Notably, Richard has engaged with global investment firms and private equity funds, handling various asset types. His recruitment follows the earlier addition of finance partner Aparna Sehgal and her team, reinforcing the firm’s strategic growth amid numerous senior hires in London.

Peter Crowther, International Managing Partner, highlighted Richard's appointment as a significant advancement for enhancing the firm's finance capabilities in London. Nicholas Usher, London Managing Partner, praised Richard's impressive record in sophisticated real estate finance deals and highlighted the added benefits for clients in navigating distressed asset transactions. "Winston is building something very exciting," Richard remarked, expressing enthusiasm for collaborating across the firm to address critical client needs in evolving market opportunities