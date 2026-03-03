Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) has officially opened a new office in Aberdeen, marking a significant expansion for the firm. Situated in Marischal Square, the new base places WJM right in the heart of the city centre, expanding its operational footprint which already includes branches in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Dunblane, and Galashiels.

The Aberdeen office will primarily focus on Private Client services, led by Partners Colin McKenzie and Fiona Clarke, who are supported by a dedicated team of six professionals. Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, expressed enthusiasm about the new development, stating: “This is an exciting development and a great step forward for our firm, strengthening and growing our Private Client offering.” He further emphasised the anticipated increase in demand within this sphere, noting: “We anticipate more demand than ever this year in the Private Client sphere, driven by a number of factors from inheritance tax changes to regulatory changes, so our new base in the Granite City will ensure we have even more experts available across a wider area.”

The decision to establish a presence in Aberdeen not only aims to enhance Private Client offerings but also allows room for future growth in various other areas of law. In the immediate term, WJM plans to bolster the Aberdeen team and eventually introduce additional service lines and sector specialisms.

As part of this development, the new team has transitioned from Burness Paull, a move that has garnered support from the former firm. Peter Lawson, Chair at Burness Paull, expressed appreciation for the departing team, saying: “We are grateful for the many years of excellent service our private client team have provided to our firm and our clients. They transfer to WJM with our very best wishes. In line with our wider strategy, we will not be continuing to provide private client services.”

Colin McKenzie, who has transitioned from Burness Paull’s Private Client Division, brings with him considerable experience in corporate law, particularly in serving high net worth individuals and family businesses. Partner Fiona Clarke complements this expertise with her extensive background in succession and tax planning, focusing on complex estate administration, wills, powers of attorney, executries, trusts, and family investment companies. This new foundation in Aberdeen is poised to significantly enhance WJM's offerings and provide valuable services to its clients in the region.