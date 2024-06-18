Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) enhances team with promotions and new appointments

Beth Fleming has been promoted to legal director. With over 12 years of industry experience, Beth specializes in advising on wills, estate planning, trusts, powers of attorney, and estate administration. She has been with WJM for six years, during which time she has advised high net worth families on complex estate planning matters, administered cross-jurisdiction estates, and more. Beth is also a long-standing member of the Society of Trust and Executry Practitioners (STEP).

In addition to Beth's promotion, WJM has welcomed several new members to bolster its private client and commercial property teams. Karen Wallace has joined as an associate in the private client team in Glasgow. In Inverness, Zoe Hayward has been appointed as a solicitor, while Rebecca Dyer joins in Dunblane. Further strengthening their team, WJM's Edinburgh office has welcomed solicitor Humairaa Jamal, who joins the commercial property team.

These appointments underscore WJM's commitment to enhancing its service offerings across Scotland and expanding its capabilities in private client and commercial property law.