Wright Hassall, a prominent legal services firm in the Midlands, has announced the appointment of Christopher Gelber, a senior lawyer boasting over 30 years of experience. Based in Leamington, the firm welcomes Gelber to its commercial team after he worked on a locum basis since July 2024. His new role as Partner allows him to further apply his expertise in transactional commercial law and compliance to serve clients across diverse sectors such as financial services, investment banking, Formula 1, FMCG retail, and aviation.

Gelber's extensive background includes managing and expanding the commercial legal team for a global investment bank, showcasing his ability to guide clients through complex legal frameworks. Ann Critchell-Ward, Head of Commercial at Wright Hassall, expressed her enthusiasm for Gelber's addition, stating that "We are very pleased to have Chris join our already exceptional team," emphasising how his appointment aligns with the firm's commitment to providing precise, practical, and expert advice.

In response to his new role, Gelber remarked, “I am delighted to have been invited to become a permanent member of Wright Hassall’s Commercial team.” He praised the team as "very able, nimble, client-focused, and well incorporated," reflecting the firm's forward-thinking ethos. Gelber further expressed his excitement for the future, noting, “We as a team, and indeed the business as a whole, have ambitious plans for the future,” and conveyed his commitment to understanding clients' business goals while assisting them in achieving success and contributing to the growth of Wright Hassall overall.