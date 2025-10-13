Wright Hassall, is celebrating a significant achievement by being recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services for 2025. Based in Leamington, this accolade comes from Great Place To Work, a noted ‘employer-of-choice’ certification scheme which evaluates companies based on the experiences of their employees. Notably, Wright Hassall was acknowledged in the small to medium-sized category.

The Great Place To Work accreditation was attained by Wright Hassall earlier this year after conducting an anonymous 60-question staff survey. This survey was designed to gauge the company’s effectiveness in several critical areas, including work-life balance, job satisfaction, financial security, and overall fulfilment among employees.

Mark Shrimpton, Chief People Officer at Wright Hassall, expressed delight at the recognition, stating “We are delighted to be named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services by Great Place To Work alongside some very highly-regarded companies.” He emphasised that this achievement reflects the culture fostered within the firm, saying, “This achievement is testament to the culture we have been working incredibly hard to create as part of our vision to become an exceptional place to work.” Furthermore, he acknowledged the vital role of the staff in this success, adding, “It also means so much more to us as a business as the results are based entirely on staff feedback, and we would of course never be able to achieve this without our incredibly passionate and dedicated team.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, also highlighted the vital role of employee support during times of change in consulting and professional services. He remarked, “Employees in consulting and professional services are under increasing pressure to perform amidst digital transformation and shifting client expectations reshaping how people work.” He noted that the best workplaces in this sector differentiate themselves by actively supporting their employees through these transitions. “Employees have shared with us that clear, consistent communication from leadership, and a focus on inclusive decision-making, have helped to ensure colleagues feel supported, informed, and empowered,” he added. Gautrey concluded with congratulations to Wright Hassall for cultivating a positive workplace culture and earning the esteemed recognition, stating, “Congratulations Wright Hassall on creating a truly great workplace, and earning recognition as a UK’s Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services.”