Wright Hassall launches new property team

Leading Midlands law firm Wright Hassall has launched a new residential property team to provide specialist expertise across England and Wales. The team is equipped to handle transactions of all sizes, with significant experience in high-value property deals, making it well-suited to meet the diverse needs of residential property clients.

The team is led by Partner and Head of Private Client Services Neal Patterson, supported by senior associate Toni Peppard, licensed conveyancer Fern Colwill, conveyancing executive Kavita Keshwala-Odedra, and assistant Dion Bishop. Together, they bring over 80 years of combined experience in all aspects of residential property law, from buying and selling freehold or leasehold properties to helping first-time buyers, remortgaging, and facilitating property transfers after divorce.

Notably, the team has a strong track record in high-end property sales and purchases, having acted on several high-profile transactions, including homes in London and the Cotswolds.

Neal Patterson, the team leader, expressed enthusiasm about the new team’s capabilities: “It’s fantastic to have such a dedicated residential property team in place. Our combined wealth of knowledge ensures we can provide clients with comprehensive legal services, while our small, tight-knit structure allows us to offer a personal, cohesive approach, making for smoother transactions.”

The team sits within Wright Hassall’s broader private client group, which also includes lawyers specialising in family matters and farms and estates. This structure allows for seamless collaboration across disciplines to provide tailored, well-rounded services. Neal also highlighted the impact of recent changes to stamp duty on second properties, a key area of focus for the team, following the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget increase from 3% to 5%.

With its strong experience in both high-value and everyday residential property matters, Wright Hassall’s new team is set to become a key player in the property law sector.