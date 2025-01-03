Wright Hassall launches new commercial team

Wright Hassall, a leading Midlands law firm, has strengthened its commercial capabilities with the introduction of a new commercial team, headed by Ann Critchell-Ward, an experienced Intellectual Property and commercial law specialist. Ann, who joins as a partner and Head of Commercial, will play a crucial role in developing tailored legal services while enhancing the firm’s non-contentious Intellectual Property offerings. The team is set to deliver a comprehensive range of expertise to support businesses across various legal needs.

Ann said, “It is fantastic to be leading the commercial team at such an exciting time as we look to develop innovative, tailored products and services designed to meet the unique needs of each individual business we work with. Today’s companies face increasingly complex challenges, from navigating regulatory pressures and managing risk to unlocking opportunities in rapidly evolving markets, and it’s important that legal experts understand this.”

She added that the new team aims to move beyond a “one-size-fits-all” model, focusing instead on providing adaptable services that align with long-term business goals while anticipating risks and opportunities. Ann, known for her collaborative approach, is committed to working closely with clients, stating, “I am a people person so am personally looking forward to getting to know our clients and building on the relationships that we already have. I am a huge advocate for working collaboratively and feel it’s the best way of achieving the results the client wants so I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

A Strong and Diverse Commercial Team

The new commercial team comprises highly skilled professionals with a diverse skill set. Robyn Hey, the Senior Contracts Manager, brings over 20 years of experience helping businesses navigate the complexities of the commercial landscape. Flora Patalane, a UK and French-qualified solicitor, specialises in commercial contracts, business terms, franchise agreements, and distribution contracts with European companies. Sabrina Rima, another solicitor, focuses on commercial contracts, outsourcing, and technology, while also advising broadly on commercial matters. Additionally, Rajbir Grewal, currently a paralegal, is in the process of completing the LPC and will soon join the team as a fully qualified solicitor.

Ann Critchell-Ward’s leadership and the collective expertise of the new team members are set to offer businesses more strategic, tailored solutions, ensuring that Wright Hassall remains a trusted partner in achieving long-term success. Ann also expressed a commitment to expanding the team in the coming months, aiming to further enhance the firm’s service offerings.

Commitment to Collaborative Client Relationships

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, spoke about the strategic importance of this new commercial team, saying, “It’s a real coup for us to secure Ann to lead our brand new commercial team. Ann is bringing a fresh new perspective to the business and is brimming with great ideas. I am really looking forward to working with her and the rest of the team going forward.”

Phil’s enthusiasm for the new team highlights Wright Hassall’s commitment to offering clients forward-thinking, collaborative legal services. The firm is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with clients and ensuring that its legal solutions are not only efficient but also aligned with each business’s specific aspirations and challenges.

With this newly established team, Wright Hassall is positioning itself as a dynamic and adaptable legal partner, ready to support businesses across various sectors with a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and strategic planning