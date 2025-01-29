Wright Hassall appoints new head of family law

Wright Hassall, a leading Midlands law firm, has announced the appointment of Karen Brennan as its new Partner and Head of Family. With over 20 years of experience in family law, Karen joins the firm after leading the family team at a Birmingham-based legal practice. She is now focused on growing the family team at the Leamington Spa office.

Wright Hassall’s Family Team offers a wide range of services, including support with divorce, matrimonial finance, children-related family matters, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, cohabitation agreements, civil partnership issues, and support for individuals experiencing domestic abuse.

Karen expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm, saying: “I am extremely pleased to be joining Wright Hassall as the new Head of Family. The firm is incredibly well-known across the region, and it is clear that senior colleagues share my passions around excellence in service and ambitions for growth. I am a calm, personable and empathetic individual, with the technical and strategic expertise to get matters resolved where required, which is incredibly important in family law. I am also committed to finding creative solutions to problems which do not necessarily revolve around litigation, and are more consensual and amicable – something particularly important when children are involved."

Karen further stressed her commitment to client-focused solutions, stating, “I have a real drive to connect with clients and provide them with the advice and support that they require. At this time of year, we unfortunately see a rise in the breakdown of relationships. We encourage individuals experiencing issues to reach out to us in confidence so we can provide support, and we offer a fixed fee for a first meeting which can be incredibly useful to explore options. For those embarking on marriage or considering living with a partner, we also provide robust guidance on pre or postnuptial agreements and cohabitee arrangements.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, welcomed Karen’s appointment, saying: “I am delighted to welcome Karen as our new Head of Family. She has exactly the right expertise and attitude to lead the team, and is also highly ambitious. I look forward to working with her as she builds the team.”

Karen also expressed her ambitions for the future, adding, “There is a significant opportunity for growth within the team, and I am keen to expand the team and recruit others who take a caring, yet strategic and solution-led approach to Family Law. I would welcome anyone who would like to find out more about our services or positions within the team to get in touch.”