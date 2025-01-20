Wright Hassall appoints new corporate head

Leamington-based law firm Wright Hassall has appointed partner Freya Summers as its new Head of Corporate, signalling ambitions to expand its team and regional influence. Freya, who joined the firm in 2022, specialises in corporate transactions, advising business owners and companies on share and business sales, acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, reorganisations, and governance matters such as shareholder documentation and start-up arrangements.

Freya’s appointment follows several successful years for the Corporate department. She now leads a team of 10 and aims to grow the firm’s presence across the Midlands. Recruitment efforts are already underway, with a new hire expected to join in spring 2025.

Freya said, “I’m extremely pleased to step into this role at such an exciting time for the department. The past few years have seen significant success, with our team growing in size and acting on an increasing number of exciting transactions. We focus on delivering high-end service as trusted advisors, using expertise and technology to enhance transaction delivery for our clients. I look forward to working with our young, dynamic, and ambitious team to expand our regional presence and continue our growth.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, praised Freya’s appointment, saying, “Freya brings a wealth of experience and leads a team of talented individuals who share her ambitions for growth. I look forward to supporting Freya and the team as they expand our presence in the market.”

With plans for team expansion and a growing client base, Wright Hassall aims to solidify its standing as a leading corporate advisory firm in the Midlands.

Photo - Phil Wilding and Freya Summers