Wright Hassall, a prominent legal services business located in Leamington, has announced several exciting promotions within its ranks, recognising the hard work and dedication of its staff. Among the notable changes is the elevation of Parminder Takhar to Partner, reflecting his contributions to the firm’s commercial litigation team. In addition to Takhar, three others—Emily-Jade Hodson, Mamoona Hussain, and Charlotte Kahrman—have been promoted to Associate, while Dionne Russell has advanced to Chartered Executive.

Parminder Takhar possesses a wealth of expertise in contractual and corporate disputes, handling various cases that span sectors, including director, shareholder and partnership disputes, commercial contracts, and insurance disputes. He has a proven track record of managing complex and high-value claims in the High Court and has adeptly dealt with regulatory matters in criminal courts, covering areas such as health and safety breaches and corporate fraud. His promotion as Partner showcases his commitment and capability in navigating challenging legal waters.

Emily-Jade Hodson, who has also been promoted, works alongside Takhar in the commercial litigation team, where she focuses on contentious commercial matters. This includes addressing breach of contract disputes and providing advice on restrictive covenants and intellectual property. Mamoona Hussain, elevated to Associate from the commercial real estate team, brings considerable experience in leasehold management and has a solid background in development and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Charlotte Kahrman is celebrated for her expertise in contentious probate, dealing with disputes surrounding wills, trusts, and probate matters.

Dionne Russell, now a Chartered Executive, operates within the business immigration team, where she crafts practical and innovative solutions to complex immigration challenges faced by clients. Phil Wilding, the Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, expressed, “We are delighted to celebrate the success of our colleagues in our latest round of promotions. Each one reflects not only their exceptional performance and professionalism, but also their alignment with the business’s core values of flexibility, ambition, inclusivity, and respect. At Wright Hassall, we are proud to offer clear career pathways that encourage personal and professional growth. These promotions are a clear demonstration of that commitment, as well as the aspirations of our people. I would like to congratulate everyone who has been promoted and thank them for their continued contribution to the success of the business. I also look forward to working closely with Parminder as he is welcomed into the Partnership to support our continued growth.”

This latest round of promotions at Wright Hassall not only signifies the firm's dedication to fostering talent but also strengthens its position as a leading legal services provider in the Midlands.