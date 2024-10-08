World’s leading lawyers gather in Birmingham

Birmingham is set to host the prestigious Eurojuris International Congress, bringing together leading lawyers from over 600 independent law firms across the globe. The conference, co-hosted by Midlands-based FBC Manby Bowdler and legal firm VWV, will take place from October 10-13, 2024, focusing on the theme “Industrial Strength and Golden Ambition: Embracing Change in Birmingham.”

Charlotte Clode, a Partner at FBC Manby Bowdler and board member of Eurojuris, expressed excitement about the event, noting its relevance to the region's transformation efforts under the new West Midlands Mayor and the forthcoming Industrial Strategy. She stated, “We’re delighted to be bringing lawyers from up to 50 countries to Birmingham this year, especially given the region’s ambitions for transformation.”

The conference aims to highlight the work of Eurojuris and its importance in providing local representation worldwide. Clode added, “The work Eurojuris does across the globe and with each other is hugely respected and highly important to our clients. It means we can deliver local representation almost anywhere in the world, with all the benefits that detailed knowledge of different legal systems brings for our clients.”

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the conference will feature an array of activities, including talks, practice group sessions, networking opportunities, a gala dinner, and visits to notable regional attractions such as the Black Country Living Museum.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s connection with Eurojuris was further strengthened last year when Clode was appointed to the Board of Directors. Recognised as the Modern Law Awards Lawyer of the Year in 2020, she has played a pivotal role in organising the international event in Birmingham.

“Bringing the conference to the UK is a significant achievement for us,” Clode remarked. “For leading lawyers from all over the world to be able to see what this region offers – and deepen their contacts with both ourselves and each other – can only help strengthen our offer for the future.”

This event is not only a testament to Birmingham's growing prominence in the legal sector but also an opportunity for lawyers to share knowledge and insights that will benefit their clients globally.

For more information about Eurojuris, visit Eurojuris Meeting.