Worknest expands HR services with acquisition

WorkNest, a leader in employment law, HR, and health & safety support, has announced its acquisition of Wirehouse Employer Services, expanding its presence and capabilities in the UK SME market. As a division of The GRC Group—a governance, risk, and compliance company backed by Inflexion—WorkNest aims to extend its reach with Wirehouse’s expertise and dedicated client base.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Warrington, Wirehouse provides HR, employment law, and health & safety consultancy services, specializing in support for SMEs. Its offerings include a retained advice line for HR issues, assistance with employee handbooks and policy creation, and specialist HR advice on policy drafting. On the health & safety front, Wirehouse conducts on-site audits, offers guidance on policies and procedures, performs risk assessments, and provides training to ensure compliance.

This acquisition, the third for The GRC Group in 2023, builds on previous deals with Bulletproof Cyber and Pentest People in the cybersecurity sector. WorkNest’s CEO, Ifti Ahmed, highlighted the importance of this acquisition, noting that it would enhance WorkNest’s ability to deliver pragmatic and professional services to its SME clients. “This acquisition strengthens WorkNest’s scale in our core SME market and integrates a business well-aligned with our values and goals," he said. He expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Wirehouse’s skilled team, who share WorkNest’s commitment to high-quality service.

Wirehouse Managing Director Sue Malley echoed the excitement, emphasizing that the synergy between the companies presents a strong growth opportunity. “Joining forces with WorkNest allows us to elevate our client services, leveraging WorkNest’s wider range of resources and technology,” Malley noted, promising clients a continuation of the reliable service they’ve come to expect.

Wirehouse will maintain its current client service approach, with its team remaining in place to deliver high-quality support to existing clients. Looking ahead, Malley hinted at new offerings on the horizon, including enhanced technology solutions and expanded compliance and risk services, expected to roll out in the next year.

With this acquisition, WorkNest reinforces its leadership in HR, employment law, and health & safety, offering SMEs a broad portfolio of compliance and risk management solutions. The GRC Group’s continued growth showcases its dedication to advancing tech-enabled services and software for compliance, positioning itself as a key partner in governance and risk management across diverse sectors.