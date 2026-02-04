A cross-industry working group comprising claimant, defendant, and consumer organisations has announced a significant advancement in the rehabilitation process pertaining to Official Injury Claims (OIC) Portal claims. This newly formed alliance emphasises a spirit of collaboration among various stakeholders in the personal injury sector, who have united to drive mutual benefits. By acknowledging the necessity for enhancements to the existing system, this initiative has culminated in establishing a refined process aimed at delivering superior rehabilitation experiences for claimants.

Rehabilitation has been a focal point within broader discussions since the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) first consulted on ‘Reforming the Soft Tissue Injury (Whiplash) Claims Process’ in 2016. Concerns about the provision of rehabilitation in lower-value claims prompted renewed dialogue across the personal injury sector, as highlighted in the MoJ’s 2022 response, which encouraged ongoing collaborations to foster the development of an industry-wide code.

The working group includes representatives from the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (FOIL), the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), the Motor Accident Solicitors Society (MASS), and the Association of British Insurers (ABI), along with the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO). Together, they have finalised new provisions that the International Underwriting Association (IUA), as the custodian of the Rehabilitation Code, has incorporated as an addendum.

The new, voluntarily adopted provisions present a framework for assessing rehabilitation needs. It allows for six sessions of treatment by default without necessitating further clearance from the paying party and includes comprehensive guidelines for invoicing. This structured approach is expected to serve as a foundation for bilateral or trilateral agreements among defendant organisations, rehabilitation providers, and claimant representatives.

In a joint statement, the six stakeholder groups expressed their commitment: “This initiative was brought about by concerns from all parts of the personal injury sector that the provision of rehab in lower-value claims was not working as well as it could. After detailed discussion, we’re delighted to have agreed a new process which aims to address problem areas, to the benefit of injured people and paying parties. We hope the new wording will be widely adopted.”

This new addendum to the Rehabilitation Code is now available for access on the IUA website at http://www.iua.co.uk/rehabilitation