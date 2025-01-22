Women’s Justice Board begins crucial work

The Women’s Justice Board officially begins work today, spearheading efforts to reduce the number of women in prison while tackling the root causes of female offending. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Prisons Minister James Timpson inaugurated the board, which brings together leading experts to address the unique challenges faced by women in the criminal justice system.

“We’re sending too many women to prison,” said Shabana Mahmood. “Many are victims themselves, and over half are mothers, leaving children behind. This board will help us find better solutions to support vulnerable women and keep families intact.”

The board’s priorities include identifying alternatives to imprisonment, such as community sentences, drug rehabilitation programmes, and women’s centres. Estimates reveal that 17,000 children are affected annually by their mothers’ imprisonment, often leading to disrupted childhoods and increased risk of future criminality.

James Timpson, who chairs the board, reflected on his personal connection to the issue. “Punishment is important, but we need better ways to steer women away from crime while giving their children the best start in life,” he said.

The group will meet quarterly to develop and implement strategies, informed by an upcoming Sentencing Review. They will explore the expanded use of electronic tagging, drug treatment programmes, and initiatives to prevent the imprisonment of pregnant women and mothers of young children.

The board features prominent figures, including Lady Edwina Grosvenor, Pia Sinha of the Prison Reform Trust, and Dame Vera Baird. Anne Fox, CEO of Clinks, highlighted the importance of voluntary sector involvement, stating, “There’s a need for bold decisions and new thinking about how the system works, especially for women underserved by it.”

Danielle Reece-Greenhalgh, partner at Corker Binning, welcomed the board's creation, noting, “The Women’s Justice Board is a welcome development in seeking to understand and address the very specific issues which impact women in the criminal justice system. By aiming to find non-custodial solutions, there will (one hopes) be a knock-on positive effect on affected children and upon local authorities. However, any realistic solutions are likely to place an even greater burden upon the probation service, which is already overstretched.”

The government has allocated £7.2 million to support charities and organisations aiding vulnerable women, further underscoring its commitment to reform. Shabana Mahmood emphasised, “This is not just about reducing numbers in prison but breaking cycles of harm and building safer communities for everyone.”