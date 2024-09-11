Womble Bond Dickinson to merge with Lewis Roca

This merger will create a significant international law firm with over 1,200 lawyers across 37 offices in the UK and the US.

The combined firm will retain the Womble Bond Dickinson name, with Merrick Benn serving as Chair and CEO in the US, and Paul Stewart and Alexander Dickinson continuing as Managing Partner and Chair in the UK, respectively. Kenneth Van Winkle will take on the role of Vice Chair in the US.

With projected gross revenues surpassing £565 million, the new firm is expected to be ranked 70th on the 2024 Am Law 100 list. The merger will enhance WBD’s presence in the US Mountain West region and expand Lewis Roca’s reach in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

This strategic move will strengthen capabilities in finance, intellectual property, real estate, and corporate law, and create synergies across sectors such as financial services, energy, and manufacturing.

Statements from Leadership:

Paul Stewart, Managing Partner of WBD UK, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded global reach and enhanced client service. Betty Temple, Chair and CEO of WBD US, highlighted the merger’s alignment with the firm’s vision for serving innovation-driven markets. Kenneth Van Winkle, Managing Partner of Lewis Roca, noted the strategic fit and the anticipated benefits for clients and staff.

This merger marks a significant step in both firms’ commitment to growth and excellence, promising improved service and expanded capabilities across various legal sectors and regions.