Leading Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) has recently strengthened its team with the addition of twelve new hires, including four Senior Associates. This expansion comes on the heels of WJM's recent merger with Davidson Chalmers Stewart, enhancing its ability to advise clients across a wide array of sectors. Notable additions include Brittany Thomas and Mhairi Foye, both of whom join the Edinburgh office as Senior Associates in the Family Law and Planning teams respectively.

Brittany Thomas brings invaluable experience in cross-border family law matters, having completed a specialised traineeship in the field. She has significant expertise in financial provisions for divorce and separation, as well as in contact and residency disputes. Mhairi Foye comes with a wealth of knowledge in planning matters, providing guidance to developers, individuals, and public sector bodies.

In Glasgow, Susan Currie joins the Conflict Resolution department, assisting clients from the early stages of disputes to enforcement of orders. Chris Agnew also joins the Family Law team as a Senior Associate, bringing critical knowledge of the legal aid system and being accredited by The Law Society in Child Law.

Further additions include Eden Cameron-Perry in the Conflict Resolution Group and Caitlin Giblin as a Legal Administrator within the Family Law team. Additionally, legal support roles have been filled by Sarah Hogg and Stephanie Mitchell in the Inverness team, along with four new personnel across the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, emphasises the firm's dedication to finding top talent, stating “We are always on the lookout for the highest quality recruits to join our firm and support our clients, and we are proud to welcome these talented individuals as our firm continues to grow across the country”