Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM), a prominent Scottish law firm, proudly announces the renewal of its contract with MG ALBA, the public body dedicated to Gaelic media, extending the partnership until 2028. Known for delivering Gaelic media through platforms like BBC ALBA, MG ALBA has awarded a three-year legal services contract jointly to WJM and Anderson Strathern LLP. WJM has been collaborating with MG ALBA since 2012 and has established strong connections with the Highlands and Islands, deeply engaging with Gaelic culture across Scotland.

With offices in Inverness, WJM is a keen supporter of initiatives such as The Royal National Mòd and local projects like Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s Gaelic Business Accelerator Programme, Cruthachadh Chothroman. The renewed agreement will see WJM remain on MG ALBA’s panel of legal advisors, providing expertise in general media law, intellectual property rights queries, broadcast rights agreements, programme purchase agreements, trademarks, copyright matters, employment law, and compliance, among other areas as needed.

Angus MacLeod, Partner and Head of the Inverness office, emphasised the importance of this contract renewal for the firm’s local team, stating “This is a significant contract renewal for the firm as a whole, but particularly for our team here in Inverness as we look to continue to strengthen our client base in the local area.” He also expressed a personal connection to Highland and Gaelic culture, noting “Highland culture, and Gaelic culture in turn, is hugely important to me personally and I know that is also the case for many others across the firm.”

WJM takes pride in working with MG ALBA, praising its role in championing Gaelic as a vital cultural asset. MacLeod remarked “Working with MG ALBA, which does a wonderful job championing Gaelic as a national cultural asset as well as a vibrant, living language, is something we are very proud of and we are excited to continue our excellent working relationship.”

In recent years, MG ALBA has experienced a remarkable surge in viewership, notably marked by the global success of its Gaelic drama, “An t-Eilean.” This gripping crime thriller, filmed in Harris, achieved unprecedented viewing figures, bringing in nearly 2 million views on BBC iPlayer in 2025. The series has been celebrated with awards, including the Grand Prix for the best TV show at Circom’s Awards held in Barcelona, solidifying the significance of high-quality Gaelic drama.

Donnie Macdonald, MG ALBA’s Head of Business, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating “We are delighted to renew our engagement with Angus and the WJM team, and we look forward to continuing to work with such a knowledgeable, responsive and supportive firm.” He highlighted the fast-evolving media landscape, underscoring the necessity for reliable legal advice, affirming “the confidence and assurance that comes from good advice and documentation.” This renewed contract not only strengthens WJM's ties with MG ALBA but also reinforces its commitment to promoting and protecting Scottish and Gaelic heritage through legal expertise.