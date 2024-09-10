WJM promotes trainees across two offices

Leading Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) has announced several promotions as part of its expanding trainee program, reinforcing the firm’s focus on nurturing young legal talent. The promotions reflect the success of the firm’s trainee scheme and its growth across key legal sectors.

In the Glasgow office, Carol Baxter has been promoted to solicitor in the Private Client sector, Angus Rutherford in Commercial Property, and Thomas Fairbairn in the Corporate team. These advancements highlight the firm's dedication to fostering in-house talent across a variety of legal disciplines.

In addition to the promotions, WJM has welcomed four new trainees. Olivia Finnie and Patricia Gillen have joined the Commercial Property team in Glasgow, Cameron Watson is now part of the Private Client team in the same office, and Deborah Nicol has begun her Private Client training in WJM’s Edinburgh office.

Second-year trainees are also being rotated to gain broader experience. Robyn Black has joined the Corporate team in Glasgow, Irum Ashad moves to CRG in Glasgow, while Mairi Adams will be working across CRG and Private Client in Edinburgh, and Pip de Klerk shifts to Corporate in Edinburgh.

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, expressed his pride in the firm’s developing talent, stating: “We are thrilled to see our trainees thrive and bring great value to the WJM team. Their progress is a testament to the strength of our program, which is designed to help them find the right legal career path.”

Gillies extended his best wishes to all the trainees as they embark on new roles, marking an exciting phase for the firm across both offices.