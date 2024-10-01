WJM enhances team with new hires

Leading law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) has made significant strides in enhancing its service offerings and expanding legal expertise across Scotland with a series of recent appointments and promotions. The firm has welcomed seven new hires and recognised two staff members for their excellence in practice.

The strategic expansions span all four of WJM’s offices, reflecting the firm’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities.

Glasgow Office Developments

In the Glasgow office, notable changes include the promotion of Christina MacDonald to Senior Solicitor within the Private Client team. Additionally, the office has welcomed four new members:

Ruairidh Cameron has joined the Corporate team as a Solicitor.

has joined the Corporate team as a Solicitor. Lorraine Brodie has been appointed as the new Office Manager.

has been appointed as the new Office Manager. The Private Client team has expanded with the addition of Katie Deans as a Senior Solicitor and Mairi Ross as a Legal Administrator.

Edinburgh Office Growth

The Edinburgh office has also seen growth, with Selina Fridge coming on board as a Solicitor in the Private Client team. Furthermore, Costan De-Tore has been promoted to Senior Solicitor in the Commercial Property team, demonstrating the firm's commitment to recognising talent internally.

Inverness and Dunblane Additions

In Inverness, the firm has welcomed Keturah Adam as a new Trainee Solicitor, while Catherine Fletcher has joined the Dunblane team as a Legal Administrator.

Commitment to Growth and Recognition

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, stated, “Expanding our service offering, as well as our legal expertise geographically across Scotland, is always at the forefront of our minds. This latest batch of appointments and promotions demonstrates our commitment to expanding expertise and recognising talent in the industry. We are delighted to bring so many new faces on board and to reward the dedication of our existing team members."

Gillies added, “I would like to wish the very best of luck to everyone in their new roles at an exciting time for the firm, across all of our offices.”

With these strategic appointments and promotions, WJM is poised for continued growth and success in the legal landscape of Scotland, enhancing its ability to serve clients effectively across various sectors.