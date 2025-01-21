WJM begins 2025 with key Glasgow appointments

Leading law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) has started 2025 on a high note, announcing two significant appointments at its Glasgow base in St Vincent Plaza. The new hires bolster the firm’s capabilities across private client services and the renewables sector, key areas of growth for the firm.

Michelle Young joins WJM’s Private Client team as a Senior Solicitor, bringing extensive experience to enhance the firm’s offerings in personal legal services. Meanwhile, Ellidh Clark has been appointed as a Solicitor in the Renewables team, further strengthening WJM’s expertise in advising wind farm developers and supporting its expanding work in renewable energy.

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, said: “Getting the New Year off to a good start with two exciting new appointments is a fantastic way to set the tone for 2025. We’re pleased to strengthen our Glasgow team across three key areas of practice and are confident that both Michelle and Ellidh will play vital roles in helping us achieve our growth plans this year.”

Andy McFarlane, Partner in the Renewables team, highlighted Ellidh’s arrival, saying: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ellidh on board. It looks set to be an exciting and busy year for our renewables work, and quality appointments like hers will help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Ian Macdonald, Partner in the Private Client team, echoed the sentiment, stating: “Michelle brings a huge amount of experience and quality to our Private Client team. We’re looking forward to seeing her grow and develop at a time of great positive change for our firm.”

With these appointments, WJM is well-positioned to continue its expansion and deliver exceptional service across its key practice areas in 2025.