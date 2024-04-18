Withers strengthens US arbitration practice with addition of Floriane Lavaud as senior equity partner

Floriane brings with her nearly two decades of experience in international arbitration, public international law, and cross-border litigation, with a notable focus on matters concerning the Middle East. Her arrival marks a significant milestone in Withers' ongoing strategy to expand its disputes team in the US market.

Extensive Experience and Expertise

Floriane Lavaud's impressive career spans diverse sectors, representing sovereign states, state-owned entities, multinational corporations, sovereign wealth funds, and financial institutions in complex disputes across various jurisdictions. With a nuanced understanding of international arbitration and public international law, Floriane has been involved in numerous high-profile cases, including those brought before the International Court of Justice. Her track record of successfully navigating intricate legal landscapes and delivering strategic counsel to clients underscores her reputation as a top-tier practitioner in her field.

Strategic Growth and Investment

Peter Wood, CEO of Withers' Dispute Resolution division, expresses his enthusiasm for Floriane's addition to the firm, highlighting the strategic importance of building a robust disputes team in the US market. He notes that Floriane's extensive experience and expertise in international arbitration align perfectly with Withers' commitment to delivering exceptional client service and expanding its capabilities in key practice areas.

Commitment to Excellence and Collaboration

Hussein Haeri KC, co-head of Withers' international arbitration practice, emphasises Floriane's stellar reputation and her potential to enhance the firm's global presence, particularly in the Middle East. He looks forward to collaborating with Floriane to further strengthen Withers' international arbitration and public international law practice, leveraging her insights and connections to drive growth and success.

Recognition and Accolades

Floriane Lavaud's exceptional legal acumen and client-focused approach have earned her widespread recognition within the legal community. Chambers Global and Chambers USA have consistently lauded her expertise in public international law and international arbitration, highlighting her strategic insights and dedication to client service. Additionally, Floriane's designation as a "Thought Leader" by Who’s Who Legal and her recognition as a "Rising Star" by The Legal 500 US and the Euro Money Legal Media Group underscore her standing as a respected leader in the field.

Commitment to Diversity and Leadership

Beyond her legal practice, Floriane is actively involved in various leadership roles within the legal community, serving as a Board Member and Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Committee of the American branch of the International Law Association. She also contributes her expertise to ArbitralWomen, an organization dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in international arbitration.

Looking Ahead

Floriane Lavaud's appointment signifies Withers' continued commitment to attracting top talent and expanding its footprint in key markets. With her wealth of experience and collaborative approach, Floriane is poised to make significant contributions to Withers' dispute resolution practice, further solidifying the firm's reputation as a leader in international arbitration and public international law.