Withers has announced a significant enhancement to its employment law practice in Hong Kong following the hiring of partner Felda Yeung from Gall Solicitors, where she co-headed the employment team. Felda brings extensive experience in negotiating exits, advising on bonus claims, and leading disputes related to post-termination restrictions for both key individuals and teams of employees. In addition, she addresses discrimination issues, serving clients that include financial institutions, accounting firms, and C-suite executives.

Felda's expertise extends beyond employment law as she routinely engages in litigation and arbitration, focusing on contractual and shareholder disputes, fraud investigations, and contentious trust and probate matters. Her diverse client base encompasses both international and local banks, SFC-licensed entities, accounting firms, and law firms.

Peter Wood, CEO of Withers' Dispute Resolution division, expressed his enthusiasm about Felda joining the team, stating "We are thrilled to welcome Felda to our team and to be able to offer her employment law skills to our clients. She is a sophisticated lawyer with a record of delivering results for clients in high stakes matters. In addition, her experience with arbitration and litigation matters adds further strengths to our growing disputes team of over 10 lawyers in Hong Kong."

Expressing her excitement about the new role, Felda remarked "I am really looking forward to moving my practice to an international firm with the reach of Withers and working with my new colleagues to assist global businesses and individuals. I see great correlation between my work with senior individuals and leading businesses, and Withers' focus on assisting individuals, families and their businesses with all aspects of their lives and work. It's exciting to be building out the capabilities that the firm can offer in Hong Kong and around the world."

Withers' employment team benefits from a global network, providing support across its international offices in the US, Singapore, the UK, and Hong Kong.