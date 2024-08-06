Withers strengthens corporate team in NY

International law firm Withers has expanded its US corporate and Latin America practices by bringing on board partner Rosa M. Ertze. Rosa, who previously worked at Duane Morris, joins the New York office, where she will continue her broad-ranging practice in corporate, M&A, and lending transactions.

Rosa is a trusted advisor to many US domestic, multinational, and foreign clients on cross-border matters, often involving the US, Mexico, Spain, and other Latin American countries. Her expertise spans joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, private equity acquisitions, financings, restructurings, commercial lending, and general corporate matters. Among her clients are privately held multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies, who rely on her for critical advice on their global business operations.

Jeremy Wakeham, CEO of Withers' Business division, highlighted Rosa's strategic importance to the firm, stating, "Rosa is an important strategic hire for us and her vast experience in working as a trusted advisor to privately owned businesses on cross-border matters makes her a perfect fit for our US corporate team. Rosa's focus on Latin American and European clients complements our record of helping some of those regions' most successful families with their personal and business activities."

Rosa expressed her enthusiasm about joining Withers, commenting, "I am really excited about moving to Withers. The firm's unique international platform presents a great opportunity for me to thrive, and to continue advising clients on their global corporate structures and challenges. My multicultural background and experience are a great match for Withers' track record of advising leading US, European and Latin American clients. I look forward to being a key part of the US corporate growth of the firm, with some great cross-border projects to come. I know that together we will achieve fantastic things for our clients."

Bilingual in English and Spanish, and qualified in both Mexico and New York, Rosa also serves as the President of the Northeast Chapter of the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce. She is actively involved in the Hispanic community, holding board positions in several non-profits, including the Tacombi Foundation, the Mexican Cultural Center of Philadelphia, and Education for Sharing.

Rosa’s addition to Withers follows several other strategic hires in the firm’s New York office, including family law partner Nicky Rooz in July, senior counsel Stephen Younger in June, and international arbitration partner Floriane Lavaud in April. These appointments underscore Withers' commitment to growing its presence and expertise in New York and beyond.