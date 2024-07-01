Withers makes 12 partner promotions across all business areas

Margaret Robertson, CEO of Withers, highlighted the significance of these appointments, noting their distribution across private client, disputes, and business divisions.

New Partners and Their Expertise:

Singapore: Sharon Lin specialises in insurance law, handling both contentious and non-contentious matters, including commercial litigation and arbitration.

Tokyo: Akinari Nakano advises on real estate transactions, onshore/offshore joint ventures, asset management, and financial regulation.

US: Alan Witlen, based in Los Angeles, focuses on corporate and individual tax matters, including wealth transfers and US inbound/outbound tax aspects. Ilyse Dolgenas, in New York, practices in luxury residential and commercial real estate transactions. Lawton Leung, located in New Haven, advises on US tax, trust, and estate planning for high net worth individuals.

UK: Alex Taylor specialises in intellectual property, technology, and data rights, particularly in the sports, tech, and innovation sectors. Alexander Breedon is recognised for his expertise in family law, handling divorce, financial disputes, and international children matters. Andrew Fremlin-Key is a media and reputation lawyer focusing on data protection, defamation, and privacy issues. Joseph Brothers advises on US tax aspects for private wealth structures and closely held businesses. Maya Buckland provides US tax, trust, and estate planning advice for international families. Roger Waite advises charities and non-profits on governance, fundraising, and regulatory matters. Sarah Aughwane specialises in trusts and inheritance disputes, handling probate disputes and trust litigation.



Margaret Robertson commented, “This influx of talented lawyers reflects Withers' commitment to delivering high-quality advice to owners and investors of private capital.” Each new partner brings unique expertise and strengthens Withers' capabilities across its global footprint, reinforcing its position as a leading international law firm.