Withers expands California team with HSW firm acquisition

Withers has welcomed the lawyers, paralegals, and staff from renowned trust and estates firm Hoffman Sabban & Watenmaker (HSW) to its Los Angeles office. The addition of HSW, which includes eight lawyers and three paralegals, strengthens Withers' estate, tax, charitable planning, and trusts and estates litigation practices in California. HSW has a long-standing reputation in Los Angeles, advising high-profile clients in business, entertainment, and real estate. Withers' CEO Jay Dinwoodie noted that HSW’s expertise will enhance their already robust California offering, while HSW's founder Paul Gordon Hoffman praised Withers' global platform and culture.

Photo - From left to right: Alan Watenmaker, Michael Brophy, Elizabeth Bawden, Eric Tokuyama, Chang Chae