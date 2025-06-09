Hewitt, who has been with the firm since 1998, is renowned for his expertise in trusts and inheritance disputes, and he is based in London. He will take over the role from Justine Markovitz, who has served two terms as Chair since 2019.

Margaret Robertson, CEO of Withers, expressed her enthusiasm for Paul’s appointment, stating “I am so pleased to announce Paul's election to Chair of Withers. Paul is a universally respected partner at the firm, as much for his thriving practice and dedication to his clients as for the numerous contributions he has already made to the governance and management of the firm." She looks forward to collaborating with Hewitt to maintain Withers' status as the leading global private client law firm.

In his remarks, Hewitt mentioned, “I'm privileged to have been elected to the role of Chair and look forward to representing the diversity of voices and opinions across the firm and making sure that all have the opportunity to be heard." He aims to emulate Markovitz's successful leadership and help steer the firm towards a promising future.