Withers has officially announced the appointment of Ceri Vokes as its new Chief Executive Officer, set to assume the role on July 1, 2026. Vokes, a private client and tax lawyer, has been with the firm since 2006, focusing her expertise on providing tax and trust advice for a diverse clientele that includes entrepreneurs, founders, private equity and hedge fund principals, as well as large multi-generational family offices.

Current CEO Margaret Robertson, who has successfully led Withers for almost 25 years, will collaborate closely with Vokes throughout the transition period leading up to her formal appointment. Notably, Vokes will continue her practice as a tax lawyer while stepping into her new role as CEO.

Vokes expressed her excitement about her forthcoming position, stating, "I am thrilled to have been elected as CEO and am grateful to the firm's partnership for placing their trust in me. I want to acknowledge and thank Margaret for her 25 years of leadership and dedication; her clear vision has steered the firm with purpose and helped define the firm we are today. Withers is the leading global private client firm, we are trusted advisors to families, founders, fiduciaries and businesses – and more than this, to governments, charities and financial institutions, and I intend to build on that legacy through our future achievements. I will work closely with the firm's management team to deliver on our strategic priorities, harness our entrepreneurialism and realize our full potential."

The outgoing CEO, Robertson, also shared her thoughts on the transition, saying, "Congratulations to Ceri: her talents and experience are perfectly suited to meeting the challenges that lie ahead for the firm and harnessing the opportunities to protect and advise our clients around the world. With the legal sector in a highly dynamic state driven by technological developments and geopolitical pressures, among other factors, Ceri will equip Withers to manage the required changes and work to our strengths."

Paul Hewitt, Withers' Chair, added his perspective on this leadership shift, expressing optimism about the future: "I look forward to forging a strong working relationship with Ceri and collaborating with all of our leaders and partners around the firm to ensure we continue to operate with the rigor and excellence that have been a hallmark of the firm under Margaret's tenure."