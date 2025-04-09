Withers and Bentleys form global alliance

In an exciting development for clients seeking cross-border services, global private client law firm Withers has partnered with Australasian accounting, advisory, and audit firm Bentleys to create a new association aimed at delivering superior advisory services worldwide. This collaboration focuses on offering comprehensive legal and accounting advice tailored to businesses, personal needs, and charitable affairs.

The agreement represents a non-exclusive partnership that will enable Withers and Bentleys to work together on client matters and joint marketing initiatives. The initiative grew from the longstanding relationship between Withers partner Marsha Laine Dungog and Bentleys director David Laanemaa, who recognised a growing demand for such cross-border services.

Bentleys is well-regarded for its comprehensive range of tax advisory and accounting services, which include wealth management, estate planning, corporate governance, and management consultancy. The firm also provides legal and taxation advice on areas such as mergers and acquisitions, property investment, construction projects, and intellectual property, with a focus on family businesses, family offices, small and medium-sized enterprises, and not-for-profit organisations.

Withers, known as a leading international private client law firm, specialises in advising high net worth individuals and families on various matters including tax and estate planning, charitable and philanthropic activities, corporate and commercial transactions, as well as contentious issues. The firm operates from 17 offices located across the US, Asia, and Europe.

"This association is really exciting for us and for our clients. It unites two top-tier organizations that are focused on providing families and privately held businesses with the best possible services and solutions for their financial and legal needs. This will mean seamless advice on matters across Australasia, Europe, Asia and the US. We look forward to rolling out this new collaboration to our clients around the world," emphasised Jay Dinwoodie, CEO of Withers' Private Client and Tax division.

Tony Sacre (pictured), CEO of the Bentleys Network, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to be associated with such a prestigious firm. Withers and Bentleys offer complimentary services that will be of significant benefit to our growing client base. We are committed to providing excellent service to our clients and our new relationship with Withers allows us to go that extra bit further in terms of service capability and support."

He further added, “Through this new association, we will have access to a global network of legal experts which will successfully facilitate our clients’ growth objectives, while simultaneously delivering cutting edge skill-building and niche information which is specifically designed to enrich our staff and broader organizational development. We will enjoy all the advantages of the new association, while still maintaining our independent status.”