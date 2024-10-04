Withers advises on launch of carbon removal jobs platform CDRjobs

Withers has provided legal counsel for the launch of CDRjobs, a new recruitment platform aimed at connecting professionals with opportunities in the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) sector. Co-founded by economist and tech entrepreneur Sebastian Manhart, the platform plays a crucial role in supporting the global effort toward sustainability and carbon reduction.

CDRjobs not only connects job seekers, companies, and industry associations but also offers value-added services such as market reports and statistics, enhancing its relevance in the growing field of climate action. Commenting on the significance of this launch, Withers partner Jacopo Liguori said, "CDRjobs is a vital tool for the ecological transition, providing support for the strategic growth of the carbon removal sector."

Withers' legal team, led by Liguori and senior IP counsel Tiziana Campigli, advised on preparing legal documentation for CDRjobs' website and partnership agreements. This guidance ensures a solid legal foundation for the platform, which fosters the development of skills and job opportunities in sustainability and the fight against climate change.