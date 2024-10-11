Withers advises h2 clipper on blockchain solution

International law firm Withers has successfully advised H2 Clipper, a pioneering hydrogen airship transportation company, on the recent grant of a US patent for its innovative blockchain-enabled technology designed to optimise hydrogen delivery. This cutting-edge system introduces a comprehensive 'hydrogen ledger' that meticulously records the provenance of hydrogen, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and facilitating accurate accounting among all involved parties.

The patented technology is crucial for addressing the unique challenges of hydrogen supply chains, particularly concerning quality assurance and compliance. It provides essential data that demonstrate entitlement to tax credits, helps avoid contamination risks, and supports necessary regulatory compliance.

John Serio, the lead partner at Withers on this matter, commented on the significance of the patent, stating, "This latest patent underscores H2 Clipper’s continuing commitment to a low-carbon economy and supports critical initiatives like the DOE’s Hydrogen Hub projects. Hydrogen presents a number of unique challenges in providing assurances regarding its origin and chain of custody that are critical to certify its quality level, and this digital ledger provides certainty and compliance."

Rinaldo Brutoco, Founder and CEO of H2 Clipper and co-author of the patent, emphasised the company’s ongoing dedication to advancing hydrogen delivery technologies. He stated, “Since our inception in 2008, H2 Clipper has been focused on developing technologies that deliver hydrogen in the most effective, cost-efficient, and safest manner possible. This patent meaningfully extends H2C’s earlier patents on various midstream technologies for transporting hydrogen by disclosing how a data ledger can be used to assure hydrogen purity, comply with stringent regulatory standards, and facilitate transactions throughout the hydrogen value chain. This makes individual operations between producers, end-users, regulators, and other stakeholders more manageable and transparent.”

Withers' support in securing this patent represents a significant step forward in the evolution of hydrogen supply chain management, leveraging blockchain technology to foster transparency, accountability, and efficiency in this burgeoning industry.