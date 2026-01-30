In a significant move within the legal sector, Winston & Strawn LLP and Taylor Wessing’s UK-led business have announced that their partnerships have overwhelmingly approved the combination of the two firms. This merger will lead to the formation of Winston Taylor, a new transatlantic law firm that aims to be one of the largest in the world, boasting over 1,400 lawyers predominantly located in the US, UK, Europe, in addition to offices in Latin America and the Middle East.

Steve D'Amore, Chairman of Winston, expressed the importance of this decision, stating “The decisive, overwhelming support from our partnerships reflects a shared passion and commitment to meeting our clients’ desire for a unified team across the Atlantic—one that delivers unparalleled advice and capability in the areas that matter most to them.” With a focus on essential sectors such as technology, life sciences, and financial services, Winston Taylor intends to offer integrated legal services that align with the needs of businesses operating across borders.

Shane Gleghorn, Managing Partner of Taylor Wessing UK, also highlighted the advantages of the merger by stating “This combination creates a transatlantic law firm in the major hubs of innovation and capital in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.” Gleghorn will take on the role of Managing Partner for the Europe and Middle East region within the new firm while also serving on its Executive Committee.

The combination will also include the Taylor Wessing offices in the Netherlands and Belgium, which will adopt the Winston Taylor brand and gradually integrate into the firm alongside its US and UK counterparts. Additionally, Winston Taylor has established a cooperation and referral arrangement with the existing Taylor Wessing verein in Germany and additional locations, ensuring continued client service.

With a launch date set for May 2026, following a period of partner-led integration, Winston Taylor is positioned to solidify its influence in complex litigation, critical transactions, and private wealth matters.

As it stands, the merged entity will operate from 20 offices spanning diverse locales including Amsterdam, Brussels, London, and San Francisco, enhancing its ability to serve clients with premier legal solutions across vital global markets.