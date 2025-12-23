In a significant development in the legal sector, Winston & Strawn and Taylor Wessing’s UK business have announced their intention to merge, forming a new firm called Winston Taylor. This strategic combination aims to enhance client services by delivering integrated US-UK-EU counsel for businesses navigating capital and innovation. The merger is set to unite two respected international firms with a rich history spanning over 400 years, together boasting more than 1,400 lawyers. Their alignment in vision and culture aims to address the evolving needs of clients in today's fast-paced environment.

Steve D’Amore, Chairman of Winston & Strawn, emphasised the significance of the merger, stating “Once combined, we will have a London-headquartered partner that fulfills our long-held ambition to grow in the UK, while preserving the culture, agility, focus, and relentless client service that define Winston & Strawn.” This newly formed entity aims to become a leader in sophisticated litigation, critical transactions, and strategic intellectual property sectors across major markets.

Shane Gleghorn, Managing Partner of Taylor Wessing UK, echoed this sentiment, noting that “In Winston & Strawn, Taylor Wessing UK will have a US partner that shares our vision, our values, and culture, and absolute focus on the highest levels of client service.” He highlighted that their collaboration is designed to create a firm with significant transatlantic capabilities that will effectively serve clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, and financial services.

The merger promises the expansion of both firms’ capabilities, combining Taylor Wessing UK's top-tier UK-EU holistic intellectual property practice with Winston & Strawn's leading U.S. IP litigation practice. Together, they aim to create a formidable transatlantic platform in intellectual property, further solidifying their position in the global legal market.

As part of this combination, Taylor Wessing’s Netherlands and Belgium branches will also operate under the Winston Taylor brand. The completion of the merger is projected for May 2026, subject to necessary approvals from partners in both firms. Until that time, the firms will continue to operate independently while preparing for this new chapter in their combined history.