Winckworth Sherwood has announced the appointment of Sarah Whitty from Pinsent Masons, where she served as Head of Social Housing Finance for 14 years. During her tenure, Sarah successfully established and led the practice, turning it into a top-ranked, tier-one team recognised widely in the sector. Her experience and depth of knowledge in social housing finance make her an invaluable addition to the firm.

In her new role at Winckworth Sherwood, Sarah will join the Corporate, Banking and Finance team with a focus on enhancing and expanding the firm’s Social Housing Finance practice. She is set to collaborate with existing market-leading experts at Winckworth Sherwood to build on the firm’s excellent reputation in housing, housebuilding, charities, and the broader not-for-profit sector.

Sarah expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm, saying “Winckworth Sherwood has an exceptional Social Housing and Housing Finance practice. I’m thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm and its clients.”

Richard Tinham, Managing Partner at Winckworth Sherwood, spoke highly of Sarah’s expertise, stating “With over two decades of experience and widely regarded as one of the UK’s foremost advisors in social housing, Sarah brings unrivalled expertise, deep sector insight, and long-standing client relationships. Her arrival represents a significant step forward in our ambition to be the leading advisor in the social housing finance sector.”