Jack has joined the firm’s dedicated Schools Support Service, transitioning from Coram Children’s Legal Centre. His role will concentrate on special education needs (SEN) and disability discrimination, areas in which the firm has established a significant presence.

The 20-strong Education Law team at Winckworth Sherwood serves a wide array of educational bodies, including schools, academy trusts, dioceses, trustee bodies, independent schools, and colleges. The team is well-regarded for its expertise in supporting families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). This includes assisting parents in challenging local authority decisions concerning their children’s educational provisions.

Upon joining the firm, Jack expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating “Winckworth Sherwood has a first-class reputation in the education sector. I am thrilled to join its Schools Support Service and to developing my career further.” His deep commitment to the field and substantial experience from his previous position are expected to bolster the team’s capabilities.

Andrea Squires, the Partner and Head of Education at Winckworth Sherwood, welcomed Jack warmly, saying “We are delighted to welcome Jack to the firm and the Education team. He has a strong track record having started and built his career at a charity with an excellent reputation for providing SEND advice. We all look forward to the contribution he will make.” Jack’s addition signals the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional support in the ever-evolving education sector and enhancing its service to schools and families navigating complex educational needs challenges