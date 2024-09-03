Winckworth Sherwood adds Qaisar Sheikh

Law firm Winckworth Sherwood has bolstered its renowned Education Law team with the recent appointment of Qaisar Sheikh as a Legal Director, effective September 2, 2024. Sheikh joins the firm from Coram Children’s Legal Centre, where he was Head of Education Law and a senior solicitor, managing a team of 13 to 15 case workers. Coram Children’s Legal Centre is part of the Coram group, which is dedicated to advancing and safeguarding the rights of children in the UK.

Qaisar Sheikh brings a wealth of experience in supporting children and their families, particularly in challenging local authorities on issues related to special needs and discrimination. His expertise has been recognised with notable accolades, including the Law Society’s 2023 Legal Hero award and the title of Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year in the Public Law category in 2022. His extensive knowledge also spans public and discrimination law.

Winckworth Sherwood’s Education Law team, comprising 20 professionals, is known for its significant work with schools, academy trusts, dioceses, trustee bodies, universities, and colleges. The team has built a strong reputation for its focus on special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) cases.

In a statement about his new role, Qaisar Sheikh expressed enthusiasm for joining Winckworth Sherwood, saying, “I am excited to be joining Winckworth Sherwood and its highly experienced Education team. This marks a new chapter for me and I am looking forward to building my career further. In addition to advising schools, I will continue to represent children and families challenging local authority decisions regarding education – an issue that remains very close to my heart.”

Andrea Squires, Partner and Head of Education at Winckworth Sherwood, welcomed Sheikh’s appointment, noting, “We are thrilled by Qaisar’s decision to join the firm, particularly as he was being courted by many top-tier law firms. His expertise and approach have been widely recognised and will be a considerable asset to the firm and its clients. We look forward to working alongside him.”

Qaisar Sheikh’s appointment signifies a strategic enhancement to Winckworth Sherwood’s Education Law team, reinforcing its commitment to providing expert legal support in the education sector.