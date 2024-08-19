Win for witnesses as courts revamp waiting rooms

In a significant move aimed at improving the experience for victims and witnesses of crime, ten court buildings across England and Wales have undergone substantial refurbishments. These upgrades, spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice and HM Courts & Tribunals Service, are designed to provide a more supportive environment for vulnerable court users.

With over £50,000 invested into these projects, the renovations include enhanced video link rooms, new refreshment stations, and more comfortable seating, alongside essential maintenance such as damp-proofing, re-painting, and re-carpeting. These improvements aim to create a calming and welcoming atmosphere for those who may find the court process intimidating or stressful.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander highlighted the importance of these changes, stating, "Giving evidence can be an emotional experience for anyone, especially for victims, who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. This refurbishment project will make the experience more comfortable for witnesses and victims, ensuring they can participate fully in our justice system and that their day in court runs as smoothly as possible."

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to prioritise victims within the criminal justice system. This aligns with the upcoming Victims, Courts, and Public Protection Bill, announced during the King’s Speech this month. The Bill is expected to introduce new measures to support victims, such as empowering the Victims’ Commissioner to hold the system accountable and requiring offenders to attend their sentencing hearings.

The refurbished courts include Gloucester Crown Court, Mold Crown Court, Highbury Magistrates’ Court, and several others, each now equipped with upgraded witness suites designed to make the court experience as positive as possible for those who are often the most vulnerable.

These changes not only ensure that the physical environment is more conducive to supporting witnesses and victims but also reflect a broader commitment to ensuring justice is both seen and felt by those who have suffered the impacts of crime.

As the Ministry of Justice continues to roll out these improvements, the focus remains on creating a justice system that is as compassionate as it is effective, with the ultimate goal of helping witnesses to participate fully in the legal process and see justice done.