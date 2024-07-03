William Fry announces next Managing Partner

Leading law firm William Fry LLP has appointed Stephen Keogh as the firm's next Managing Partner, effective November 2024. Stephen, currently the head of William Fry's Corporate / M&A Department, will succeed Owen O'Sullivan, who has served as Managing Partner for the past four years and will transition to a consultancy role with the firm upon his retirement at the end of the year.

Stephen Keogh, who trained at William Fry, became a partner in 2005. He led the firm's London office for five years before returning to Dublin, where he has been heading the Corporate / M&A Department since 2020. As a recognised specialist in the Irish M&A market, Stephen has advised William Fry clients on two of the four largest M&A deals in Ireland this year.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Stephen said, “I am delighted to have been elected by my partners to the role of Managing Partner. I look forward to working with them, with our teams of talented lawyers and business support professionals, and with our clients as we continue to deliver the best results for clients. I would like to thank Owen O'Sullivan for his hard work and dedication to the firm during his time at the helm. Under his guidance, we have achieved continued growth and adapted to change with an unwavering commitment to excellence and success.”

Liam McCabe, Chairman of William Fry, congratulated Stephen on his appointment, stating, “I congratulate Stephen on his appointment and I very much look forward to working closely with him during his tenure as Managing Partner. Stephen is taking up this position at a time when the firm is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities afforded by a buoyant Irish economy. Stephen is renowned for his commercial approach and strong business acumen, and I have every confidence that his leadership will greatly benefit our people as they continue to provide outstanding service to our domestic and international clients, across all sectors.”

William Fry, headquartered in Grand Canal Square, Dublin, also has offices in Cork, London, New York, and San Francisco. With Stephen Keogh at the helm, the firm is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the thriving Irish economy.