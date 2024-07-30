Wilkin Chapman appoints new partner in its Beverley office

Chris Crystal, a highly experienced commercial property and agricultural lawyer, will enhance the firm's real estate team with his extensive expertise.

Chris Crystal brings over 20 years of experience to Wilkin Chapman, specializing in commercial property and agricultural law. His client base includes large corporate entities, commercial landlords, property developers, farming businesses, education providers, and charities. Crystal is recognized as a Leading Individual in the Legal 500, a prestigious legal guide that ranks professionals based on client and peer feedback.

At Wilkin Chapman, Chris will work alongside partners Justin Graves and Katie Wright, and other colleagues in commercial and agricultural property law, to expand the firm's real estate services. As a member of the team of 40 real estate specialists, he will collaborate closely with Rachael Dicken, head of real estate, to drive the firm's strategic growth plans.

Chris’s expertise spans a range of areas including option agreements, acquisitions, disposals, refinancing, and overage agreements. He has a notable specialization in the agriculture and education sectors, aligning well with Wilkin Chapman’s client base. His experience also includes advising on academy conversions and working with food businesses, further enhancing the firm's capability to serve diverse sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Crystal said: “It’s a pleasure to join the Wilkin Chapman team, and I am excited to bring my experience to establish new client relationships and drive further opportunities for the firm. My background in commercial property and my specialisms in agriculture and education align well with Wilkin Chapman’s strengths. I look forward to working closely with clients to understand their needs and help them achieve their goals. I am also eager to contribute to the firm's strategic growth and expansion.”

Rachael Dicken, head of real estate at Wilkin Chapman, expressed her enthusiasm about the new appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team. His excellent reputation and extensive experience in property law make him a fantastic addition to our Beverley office. Chris’s expertise in both agricultural and commercial property matters will be invaluable as we continue to grow our real estate services. His work with educational institutions and food businesses will also enhance our ability to serve these sectors effectively. We look forward to leveraging Chris’s skills to extend our reach and expertise to new and existing clients.”

Before joining Wilkin Chapman, Chris Crystal spent over two decades at firms in Hull, handling high-value and complex real estate projects throughout Yorkshire. His deep experience with clients in the agriculture sector positions him well to contribute significantly to Wilkin Chapman’s real estate team.

Photo - L to R - Chris Crystal, Rachael Dicken and James Marsden (Partner & Head of Beverley office)