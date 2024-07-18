Wilkin Chapman strengthens dispute resolution team

This move signifies a rare transition in the local legal landscape and underlines Wilkin Chapman's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in handling property disputes and debt recoveries.

Victoria Quinn, Sarah Hamby, and Jessica Dickinson have joined Wilkin Chapman's teams in Beverley and Grimsby, bringing extensive experience in dispute resolution and litigation.

Victoria Quinn, now Partner in Wilkin Chapman’s dispute resolution team, commented on the move: "I am pleased to join Wilkin Chapman alongside Sarah and Jess. With over 20 years of experience in real estate litigation, I look forward to leading the dispute resolution team in Beverley and contributing to the firm's ambitious growth plans."

Victoria's expertise spans lease renewals, rent recovery, lease enforcement, and estate management, particularly in the licensed leisure and retail sectors. She also specializes in navigating the Electronic Communications Code, crucial for telecom infrastructure development.

Sarah Hamby, Senior Associate in the dispute resolution department, added: "Joining Wilkin Chapman allows us to expand our support for businesses across the region. I bring 15 years of experience in resolving contentious property disputes, including lease renewals, possession claims, and boundary disputes."

Sarah's role emphasizes commercial property disputes, addressing issues like rent arrears, estate management, and Electronic Communications Code rights.

Jessica Dickinson returns to Wilkin Chapman's Grimsby office, focusing on recoveries and energy litigation. She highlighted her enthusiasm for rejoining the firm and providing impactful legal advice to businesses navigating property-related debt recovery and energy sector challenges.

Josh Briggs, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution at Wilkin Chapman, expressed his satisfaction with the new appointments: "Victoria, Sarah, and Jessica bring invaluable expertise to our team. Their arrival reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive legal solutions and supporting our clients effectively."

Wilkin Chapman continues to expand its presence and service offerings in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, solidifying its position as a leading regional legal services provider.

Picture - Left to right - Josh Briggs (Head of Dispute Resolution), Sarah Hamby, James Marsden (Head of Family Department and the Beverley Office), Victoria Quinn, Jessica Dickinson