Wilkin Chapman Rollits has achieved elite status in the recent Chambers Student 2026 Guide, ranking among the UK’s top ten firms for trainee solicitor experience. This status was derived from a robust survey that garnered over 1,500 responses, indicating the firm's commitment to providing a supportive and engaging training environment. The Chambers Student Guide is a renowned resource in the legal profession, specifically tailored for aspiring solicitors, which evaluates training contracts based on direct feedback from current trainees and newly qualified solicitors.

In this year's ranking, Wilkin Chapman Rollits has been highlighted for both ‘The most satisfied trainees’ and ‘Supervision and contact time’, positioning it alongside major international firms. Lisa Boileau, Lead Training Partner and Private Client Divisional Head at Wilkin Chapman Rollits, remarked that “This recognition is a direct reflection of what our trainees experience day to day in the firm.” She emphasised the firm’s pride in offering a training contract that blends high-quality legal work with accessible supervision.

The Chambers Student ‘True Picture’ review further underscores that the trainee experience at Wilkin Chapman Rollits is characterised by challenging work delivered from a regional base. Trainees frequently cite the opportunities for early responsibility on active cases, direct access to senior lawyers, and a balance between professional development and personal well-being as significant advantages of their roles. The firm’s structured training contracts offer a comprehensive experience, with trainees typically engaging in four six-month placements, ensuring exposure to various aspects of the law.

Angela English, Learning and Development Business Associate at Wilkin Chapman Rollits, added that “Our approach is built around providing trainees with meaningful work, clear guidance, and the confidence to develop quickly.” She also expressed delight at the independent feedback confirming the firm's commitment to excellence, attributing this success to the collaborative spirit fostered by colleagues and supervisors alike.

The firm actively encourages trainees to work across multiple offices where business needs dictate, facilitating broader experiences while ensuring close guidance. As Wilkin Chapman Rollits continues to grow — now the largest law firm in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire with a workforce exceeding 530 partners and staff — it maintains a focus on nurturing homegrown talent. The firm is also opening its trainee solicitor programme until January 31 for positions starting September 2028, inviting ambitious individuals to apply through its website. With its merger in April 2025, Wilkin Chapman Rollits solidifies its national capabilities across various critical practice areas, thus providing trainees unmatched exposure to high-quality legal work.